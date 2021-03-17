Wednesday, March 17, 1971
An ordinance submitted to the City Council last week which seeks to govern the aesthetics of new gas stations in Keene has been changed to apply to all gas stations, whether new or old. The law establishes 12 criteria gas stations must meet to operate in Keene, ranging from fencing to banning vending machines from the outdoors.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University dropped court action Tuesday against women’s liberationists who seized a building and held it for 10 days to back up demands for a women’s center and low-income housing for Cambridge residents.
NEW YORK — Back in the early 1960s, when jets began flying, people used to joke about “breakfast in London, lunch in New York — and bags in Paris.” According to the Civil Aeronautics Board, handling of baggage still ranks as one of the leading causes of complaints against airlines.
Sunday, March 17, 1996
No newspaper published.