Tuesday, March 16, 1971
More than $4.3 million will be spent in Keene if a $31.7 million budget for new projects is passed by the state legislature. The budget, recommended by Gov. Walter R. Peterson, includes $4,163,000 for Keene State College expansion and $189,173 for the city of Keene’s airport.
By a 3-2 vote, the City Council’s Finance Committee last night called for a two-month library experiment in Saturday openings but did so with the stipulation that no extra funds be used to do the job. The committee’s recommendation is similar to one approved last week by the Parks, Recreation and Library Committee.
Saturday, March 16, 1996
ACWORTH — The fallout over this week’s votes on the official ballot continues to mount, this time with a dispute over Acworth’s vote at town meeting Tuesday. Critics say Acworth selectmen violated the new law by holding the official-ballot vote at the town business meeting rather than at the polls.
WESTMORELAND — The applause told the tale. When the votes were counted Friday night, Westmoreland residents decided to build a gymnasium for their school, 214-100. Westmoreland residents have been mulling over the gymnasium issue for nearly a decade.