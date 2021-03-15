Monday, March 15, 1971
WINCHESTER — Purchase of 54.8 acres of land from the New England Lumber Company at a cost of $50,000 to provide for further expansion of school facilities was approved by voters of the Winchester School District at their annual meeting Saturday.
HINSDALE — The home of Richard Davidson on the Old Brattleboro Road was destroyed by fire early this morning. The one-and-a-half story apartment, and an attached garage which Davidson operated and was an official inspection station, were enveloped by flames when local firemen responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. Davidson was visiting his parents in Vernon, Vt., at the time of the blaze.
Friday, March 15, 1996
MARLOW — It’s only $100, but Marlow voters hope the money will send a message that the way New Hampshire funds schools is unfair. The budget item to contribute to a lawsuit challenging the state government’s formula for splitting education costs was the smallest discussed at Marlow’s school district meeting Thursday night but caused the most heated debate.
BRATTLEBORO — There may be disagreements about its scope or its location, but Brattleboro and Hinsdale officials agree that the bridges connecting their towns need to be fixed. And it appears that New Hampshire and Vermont may finally put aside the petty squabbling that has sidetracked the project since the late 1970s.