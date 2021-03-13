Saturday, March 13, 1971
Police in every New England state are on the lookout for a 13-year-old Bennington girl who disappeared in Peterborough March 2. The search was called by N.H. State Police when they were alerted to the disappearance of Kimberly Ann Dickerman, an 8th grader at the Antrim Middle School.
The need for a downtown “comfort station” was explored last night by a new city panel, the Transportation and Utilities Board. The board ended a lengthy discussion with a recommendation that if a comfort station is needed immediately, it should be considered a temporary structure with a life of about 10 years.
Wednesday, March 13, 1996
Business will take a radically different form next spring in four towns and four school districts in the Monadnock Region. Voters came out in droves Tuesday to change the way budgets and other town- and school-related issues are handled. Adopting the official ballot system were the Alstead, Bennington, Charlestown and Winchester town governments and the Conval, Fall Mountain, Monadnock and Keene school districts.
RINDGE — For the second time in three years, Rindge voters have said they don’t want a town manager. Residents voted 339-226 at the polls to reject a study committee’s conclusion that a professional full-time manager is needed to run town government.