Friday, March 12, 1971
School facilities, environmental action, medical services and taxes were the topics at the mayor’s Citizens Night Council meeting in City Hall last night.
CONCORD — An environmental agency to act as a statewide zoning board for the protection of New Hampshire’s scenic beauty against despoilation by man was recommended today. In a report to Gov. Walter Peterson, the Environmental Council said New Hampshire must not become a dumping ground for shoddy developers shooed out of neighboring Maine and Vermont.
Tuesday, March 12, 1996
JAFFREY — The Cheshire County government — not the town of Jaffrey — may take the lead in building a new home for the Jaffrey-Peterborough District Court. That development cropped up just days before Jaffrey residents are scheduled to vote on borrowing $1 million to build a new courthouse.
Some residents of northwestern Keene say rezoning land along Summit Road would be the first step toward the downfall of their rural residential neighborhood. Not so, says the Keene dairy farmer who proposed the rezoning of about 30 acres he owns from rural to high-density residential. Peter E. Barrett hopes to sell the property to a developer.