Thursday, March 11, 1971
CONCORD — New Hampshire’s 123-year-old abortion laws are “the worst in the country,” says Rep. Raimond Bowles, R-Portsmouth, and should be overhauled to reflect advances in both medicine and society. Present laws permit abortions only after the “quickening,” five months after conception, and then only to save the life of the mother.
What could be — but don’t bet on it — the last snowstorm of any consequence this winter got underway this morning, and predictions by the Weather Bureau indicate that from three to five inches could be expected. The storm falls within one day of the anniversary of the “Great Blizzard” of 1888, which began on March 12 and continued unabated for three days.
Monday, March 11, 1996
Ho-hum. If there is such a thing as a routine school district meeting, Keene held it Saturday morning. Over the course of 2½ hours, 320 voters — 2.4 percent of the city’s 13,615 registered voters — made fast work of a $30 million budget and spent 40 minutes discussing the official-ballot system, which voters will consider in Tuesday’s election.
A 17-year-old Keene High School student told police he was attacked late Saturday night by a group of teenagers looking for vengeance. The center on the Keene High basketball team said he was jumped outside Hoyt’s Cinemas on Key Road. The attack left him with a left eye swollen shut, a puffy jaw, cuts on his right elbow and forearm and bruises on his arm.