Wednesday, March 10, 1971
HINSDALE — An article calling for adoption of the town manager form of government went down to defeat at yesterday’s town meeting by a vote of 269 to 153.
The Ashuelot Valley Regional Planning Commission did not get all it was looking for in town meetings last night, but the support it did receive may be enough to get it started in regional planning. Eight area towns voted to join the expanding group, and in the process they approved appropriations totaling $5,587.
WINCHESTER — The town voted “yes” last night to conservation but not before the ladies were assured a place on the new commission. An unidentified lone female questioned the article’s calling for a “seven-man” commission and garnered the support of her Winchester sisters. The male-female commission will be appointed by the selectmen.
Sunday, March 10, 1996
No newspaper published.