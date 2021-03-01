Monday, March 1, 1971
WASHINGTON — An anonymous telephone warning preceded a bomb explosion one floor below the U.S. Capitol’s Great Rotunda early today that caused “extensive damage” to a barbershop, a woman’s washroom and several small offices in the Senate wing. There were no injuries.
Funeral services for Warren H. Castle of Gilsum Road, Alstead, who died of burns received in an explosion which destroyed his home last Wednesday, will be held in Marlborough Sunday afternoon.
Friday, March 1, 1996
Happy holidays. Welcome to the unemployment office. That’s the message some workers got in January, when the unemployment rate in the Keene area increased to 3.3 percent from 2 percent in December.
The Youth Resource Center, an agency that over the past 2½ years has helped about 50 area high school dropouts get their lives back on track, closed its doors on Thursday, a victim of federal funding cuts.