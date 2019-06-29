Sunday, June 29, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, June 29, 1994
Two manufacturers are interested in building plants on 130 acres off Route 12 and Wyman Road in northwestern Keene. The two companies — one already in the Monadnock Region, the other from New York state — would create at least 150 new jobs in Keene, said John G. Dugan, president of Keene Industrial Development Corp. Dugan declined to name the firms until both deals are sealed, but said both are “clean manufacturers” that would cause only light truck traffic.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Another federal judge has struck down part of the Brady law, saying it is unconstitutional for the government to require local police to check the background of potential handgun buyers. U.S. District Judge John Roll said the background checks violate the Fifth Amendment ban on vague criminal laws and a 10th Amendment provision that reserves for states all powers not specifically delegated to the federal government.