Saturday, June 21, 1969
For the fourth consecutive weekend, storm damage caused temporary traveling and power setbacks in and around the Keene area. Some sections were without power hours after Friday afternoon’s rain ceased. Merton Goodrich, Keene Weather observer, reported .32 inches of rainfall in 10 minutes at the Keene weather station.
A stepped-up public relations and recruiting program involving each member of the Keene State College community and its alumni is planned by John Cunningham, admissions director. The campaign to create a new image for KSC is necessary, insists Cunningham, to offset what he termed “the current problem of meeting desired enrollment” at the local institution.
Tuesday, June 21, 1994
WALPOLE — For months, a Walpole man complained that noise and dust from a nearby quarry made it impossible for him to sell his house. So, the quarry company, Frank W. Whitcomb Construction Corp., has bought the home and land from Samuel E. Legasse, a longtime critic of the company’s operations. “It was for sale and he wanted to leave town. And we bought the house. Nothing more to it than that,” said company President Frank “Chip” Whitcomb.
SEOUL, South Korea — “The Big Lie” principle — the idea that people will believe anything you say if you say it long and loud enough — remains alive and well today in North Korea, in the person of Kim Il Sung. Kim, hand-picked by Joseph Stalin to run North Korea in in 1946, created the myth taught in North Korean schools that he was the man who defeated Japan in World War II.