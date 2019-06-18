Wednesday, June 18, 1969
Several aspects of the operation of the Keene Police Department are expected to be challenged in a closed-door session of the Keene Council tomorrow night. The Public Safety Committee is expected to ask for a 30-minute executive session of the council so James A. Masiello, committee chairman, and Richard W. Louis, a committee member, can outline the findings of an exhaustive investigation of police activities.
Very rarely does a 50th anniversary go by without the raising of much hoopla — and for the American Legion this is no exception. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Keene, with its own Gordon-Bissell Post 4, will host 800 delegates of the annual American Legion State Convention.
Saturday, June 18, 1994
When the Keene High School graduating class stood up and did the wave Friday night, those in attendance probably hoped the action would create a cool breeze. Unfortunately, it didn’t make the 90-plus-degree heat and oppressive humidity more bearable for the hundreds of family, friends and well-wishers fanning themselves with programs and wiping sweaty brows.
LOS ANGELES — O.J. Simpson surrendered to police at his home late Friday night after leading police along 50 miles of freeways and city streets with a gun believed aimed at his head. Simpson went on the run Friday, a fugitive from charges of murdering his ex-wife and her male friend.