Sunday,
June 15, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday,
June 15, 1994
You want an air conditioner? You’d better hurry, they’re selling like hot cakes. Willing to settle for a fan? Buy two and be quick about it because, if this thick,
pasty air lingers around through the weekend — and it’s supposed to — finding fans at Monadnock Region stores will be about as likely as the Boston Red Sox winning the World Series this year.
Tuesday was a good night for property taxpayers but a bad one for Keene Board of Education Chair Kathryn M. Kendall.
In a surprising 5-4 vote, Kendall lost the position she’d held for the past three years to Scott Q. Adams. Also, the board approved using an expected surplus of $300,000 to $350,000 to reduce
property taxes.