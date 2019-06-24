Tuesday, June 24, 1969
At 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, legal arguments will begin in Cheshire County Superior Court over a 14-year dispute between the Police Commission and the City Council. At stake are the powers of the Police Commission over Police Department employees and budgetary expenditures, two key points of argument since the city readopted the city manager form of government in 1955.
SAIGON — Allied defenders crushed the first North Vietnamese attempt to overrun the besieged Ben Het Green Beret camp, then greeted a relief column that supplied them today with tons of fresh ammo and 2,000 new troops.
Friday, June 24, 1994
Prison escapee David J. Prevost is back in shackles. Prevost, 34, had eluded police for 10 days before being captured late Thursday night in a motel in West Springfield, Mass. Prevost escaped June 13 from two Merrimack County sheriff’s deputies who were taking him to a court hearing in Concord.
An additional firefighter will be on duty at the Keene Fire Department, every city sidewalk will be plowed and water and sewer lines will be extended north along Route 12, under a $22.91 million city budget approved Thursday by the Keene City Council. Total city government spending in the next 12 months will be about $150,000 lower than the prior year; however, property taxes needed to fund the budget will go up about 4 percent.