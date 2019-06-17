Tuesday, June 17, 1969
A strike of Public Service Co. of New Hampshire employees, which could idle 20 men locally and 400 men across the state, may be called today. So far, however, the company employees are continuing to work without a contract.
America’s two Mariner spacecraft are now more than three quarters of the way through their voyage to Mars to find out whether the planet is capable of supporting earth-like life. Mariner 6 and Mariner 7 launched Feb. 24 and March 24 and are expected to fly by Mars at a distance of about 2,000 miles on July 30 and Aug. 4. At that time, Mars will be a relatively close 60 million miles from Earth.
Friday, June 17, 1994
Carl W. Baird Jr., who shot and killed Walpole Selectman Roger B. Santaw in the town hall Feb. 12, was a desperate suicidal man who reacted swiftly and violently to mounting questions about illegal dealings. That’s the conclusion of a just-released 250-page police report about the murder-suicide that stunned Walpole and the region.
A Hollywood movie company can take the pictures it wants of Keene’s Central Square. But if Tri-Star Productions has to alter anything to film scenes for the children’s move “Jumanji,” it had better change it back, the Keene City Council says.