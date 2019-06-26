Thursday, June 26, 1969
The question of who runs Keene’s Police Department will be decided in the state Supreme Court and, in the meantime, the situation in the department has reverted to that existent prior to a City Council meeting one week ago. At that session, the City Council voted 14-0 to request the city manager to dismiss Police Chief Albion E. Metcalf. The Police Commission took immediate action, charging the power to run the department and hire and fire its employees is vested in them alone.
CAPE KENNEDY — Ground crewmen made final preparations today for a full dress countdown to clear the Apollo 11 spacecraft and booster rocket for a July 16 takeoff in America’s attempt to land the first men on the moon. The countdown, a final dress rehearsal to check every part of the 36-story space machine, is scheduled to begin at midnight and last for nearly a week.
Sunday, June 26, 1994
No paper published.