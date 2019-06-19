Thursday, June 19, 1969
More than 40 businesses, organizations and individuals received recognition certificates this morning at an Hawaiian-style recognition breakfast sponsored by the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce. The purpose of the breakfasts, which are staged at intervals, is to take note of new or expanded commercial and industrial businesses, buildings and activities and to salute newly promoted members of the local business community.
SAIGON — Allied troops today reported more than 200 Communist troops slain in two days of battling along South Vietnam’s northern tier, many of them killed in U.S. naval and dive bomber bombardments. The fighting below the Demilitarized Zone near the old U.S. Marine fortress at Khe Sanh cost South Vietnamese troops light losses while the Leathernecks saw 37 dead and 60 wounded.
Sunday, June 19, 1994
No paper published.