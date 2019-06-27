Friday, June 27, 1969
CONCORD — It is a “certainty” there will be an increase in tuition at the University of New Hampshire, and Keene and Plymouth State Colleges, a university official said late Thursday. Vice President Jere L. Chase said that cuts in the higher education budget, as decided this week by the joint House-Senate Committee of Conference, made the increases a certainty.
Spending six weeks in jolly old England might not be everyone’s cup of tea but “it should prove to be an unforgettable summer vacation” for 21 excited area students. The group, sponsored by the Experiment in International Living, will leave the docks of New York City on Monday for an eight-day voyage to Plymouth, England, where the group will stay for six weeks.
Monday, June 27, 1994
HINSDALE — Hinsdale residents favor converting the former Erving Paper Mill property into something the public can use, though opinions are divided on what that should be. About 45 people gathered at a public hearing last week, and some of the most popular choices: raze it for a public park or build a library, community center, or senior center.
WASHINGTON — After finding few takers for a health reform plan with mandatory employer contributions, Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan was testing the waters with a new proposal today that replaces workplace mandates with incentives to buy insurance.