Saturday, June 28, 1969
“When you’re out of Schlitz, you’re out of beer,” the advertising slogan states, but when you add four more brewers from the top eight in the nation, you’re really out of beer. A brewery workers’ union strike has stopped suds production at the Anheuser-Busch breweries, halting production of Budweiser, Michelob, Schlitz, Pabst and Falstaff. Together, they sold 52.3 million barrels of beer in 1968.
CONCORD — On Tuesday the new law broadening and extending New Hampshire’s 5 percent meals and rooms tax becomes effective. And because the law was passed only this week, two major problems loom: educating the public about its effects and figuring out how it will be enforced.
Tuesday, June 28, 1994
A Keene man who signed a $2.2 million deal to buy Aristotle Onassis’ yacht Christina wrote a bad check for the first payment, two people who helped organize the sale said today. Alexander Blastos, 28, announced earlier this year that he had bought the yacht from the Greek Navy and planned to spend $40 million restoring the ship for his own use.
WASHINGTON — In an effort to help Americans avoid skin cancer, the government today added a solar-hazard rating to the daily weather report. The Weather Service will make UV forecasts approximately 30 hours in advance using satellites, ground-based weather observations and computer models.