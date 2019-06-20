Friday, June 20, 1969
By unanimous vote, the City Council last night asked City Manager James C. Hobart to immediately fire Police Chief Albion E. Metcalf “in the best interests of the city.” At 10:05 a.m. today, Hobart’s secretary delivered written notice of Metcalf’s dismissal to the Police Department and the sealed envelope was handed to Metcalf. Last night’s action followed a closed-door session lasting more than one hour during which James A. Masiello of Ward 4, Public Safety Committee chairman, outlined to the council the findings of his committee’s investigation into police activities.
“ ... The mood of our nation is one of disquiet ... the average American has become fed up with the noisy demonstrations which have absolutely no identifiable aim other than the deliberate destruction of order.” This is what Gov. Walter Peterson told American Legion delegates as he gave the opening address at their business meeting in the Keene Junior High School this morning.
Monday, June 20, 1994
The search for an escaped felon focused on a vacant Chesterfield house Sunday afternoon, but police gave up the effort after about 45 minutes. More than a dozen N.H. State Police troopers, along with Keene and Chesterfield police, picked over an area in Chesterfield, looking for escaped felon David J. Prevost.
Hot air smothered the region this weekend, but relief has finally arrived. Cooler, drier air blew into the Northeast Sunday afternoon.