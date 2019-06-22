Sunday, June 22, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, June 22, 1994
Ever not paid a parking ticket? A speeding ticket? A drunken driving fine? If so, thanks to a new state crackdown, prepare to pay the piper. A Peterborough resident who pleaded guilty to driving without a license 13 years ago received a notice from the N.H. Department of Motor Vehicles: Pay $52 within the next 10 days or lose your license.
Scott Rogers says he’s no different than any other property owner in Keene. “As a taxpayer, I feel like I’m maxed out,” Rogers said. “Please, please, we can’t spend any more money.” He urged Keene city councilors to be frugal when they meet to adopt a city budget Thursday.