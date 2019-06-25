Wednesday, June 25, 1969
A proposal to limit the number and location of service stations in the city was discussed by the City Council’s Bills, Land and Licenses Committee last night and then referred to the city attorney to determine its legality. The measure would control establishments selling gasoline, repair service, tires, auto accessories and new or used cars or which wash cars or provide any other type of service for motor vehicles.
MILFORD — Gov. Walter Peterson, in an address before more than 100 of his Monadnock Region constituents here last night, said that it is “a tough fight” in New Hampshire to raise the money needed just to maintain existing levels of services in the face of an increasing population and inflation.
Saturday, June 25, 1994
As the rabies virus continues to spread through the state, fears are heightening and people are learning that a vaccination isn’t always enough to save their pets’ lives. Veterinarians and police officers aren’t taking any risks euthanizing animals that are acting suspicious, lethargic or overly aggressive.