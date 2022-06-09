We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
South Vietnamese troops, spearheaded by U.S. tanks and aircraft, and including the destruction of two key bridges by B-52 bombers, have recaptured the central coastal city of Dap Da and successfully torn down the Viet Cong flags.
A petition will be presented to the Keene City Council requesting a year-round leash law for dogs, requiring that dogs be “under complete control of the owner when not on the owner’s property,” along with the hiring of a full-time city dog officer.
Monday,
June 9, 1997
SWANZEY — Armed with golf clubs, bats and even one shotgun, two groups of teenagers were ready to rumble Sunday night at Monadnock Mountain View Cemetery. Police were tipped off to the confrontation and no one was injured, although two “warning shots” were fired harmlessly into the air.
BOSTON — Dreams of being on the big screen were shattered for 54 would-be movie stars Sunday when they discovered their tickets to audition for stardom were really summons’ to appear in court in an elaborate sting set up by Boston Police.