Wednesday, June 9, 1971
The Atomic Energy Commission’s proposal to lower limits on permissible radiation emissions from atomic power plants is going to raise the cost of electric power, a spokesman for the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant said today.
City officials are developing an unusual plan to accumulate open space for public use and, at the same time, cast one vote for the return of “home rule.” A private landowner would give the city certain land-use rights on part or all of his property. In return, the landowner would receive a reduction in his property tax bill.
EAST ACWORTH — The house of Arnold Champney was destroyed and his garage and the two vehicles inside it heavily damaged in a fire that started at the peak of yesterday’s rain storm. No one was injured. The cause of the fire had not yet been determined.
Sunday, June 9, 1996
No newspaper published.