Tuesday, June 9, 1970
There have been many problems in new housing developments in Keene — problems with streets, erosion, clogged drains and flooded cellars. Last night, the problems were dumped in the lap of the Keene Planning Board, and the board chairman charged the board started the problems, as the planning board is responsible for approving plans and imposing minimum construction standards for housing subdivisions.
FITZWILLIAM — “Those wonderful men of Boston who dumped the boxes of East India tea into the harbor were really guilty of civil disorder,” Mrs. James C. Cleveland said. Speaking both as a professor and wife of a New Hampshire Congressman, Mrs. Cleveland told the Cheshire County Republican Women’s Club at a Fitzwilliam Inn luncheon yesterday that she would “try to give you a little more understanding of the students’ position” on Vietnam, civil disorders and similar subjects.
Friday, June 9, 1995
SWANZEY — The smell from Keene’s sewage-treatment plant in Swanzey is worst early in the morning or late at night, neighbors say — and sometimes on the weekend. It’s unpredictable, they say. Sometimes they can’t smell anything; and sometimes the stink is so bad they have to keep their windows closed.
DURHAM — Walter R. Peterson Jr. wasn’t retired for long. Peterson, 72, of Peterborough had no sooner wrapped up 20 years as president of Franklin Pierce College in Rindge than he was invited to become interim president of the University of New Hampshire in Durham.