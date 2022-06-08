We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
HINSDALE — All bets are off at Hinsdale Raceway as negotiations between horse owners and race track management has broken down over issues including purses awarded to horse owners, weekend horse racing cards and winter training.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana House Representatives have voted almost unanimously to repeal the state’s “archaic” segregation laws which “prohibited Negroes and whites from dancing together, marrying and using the same rest rooms.”
Sunday, June 8, 1997
WASHINGTON — For seven years on the first Sunday of each month the men and women of the 89th Maintenance Squadron out of Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland have joined to scrub and polish the black granite surface of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.
DETROIT — The 42-year Stanley Cup drought is finally over for the Detroit Red Wings after they completed a four-game sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The heavily favored Flyers were held to just six goals in the NHL Finals.