Monday, June 8, 1970
More than 300 Keene High School seniors who gathered last night for baccalaureate services were advised by the Rev. Fay L. Gemmell to “remain faithful to that which is true, that which is in you by your nature, that kid stuff which is worthy to go with you into your adult future.”
CONCORD — In an age when all appetites are safely sterilized and neatly packaged, an insistent few still risk possible death to climb a mountain. Andy Harvard of the Dartmouth College Mountaineering Club leaves the United States in two weeks to challenge a 20,000-foot peak in the Bolivian Andes and traverse totally unexplored terrain in Peru at the northern fringe of the ancient Inca empire.
Thursday, June 8, 1995
PETERBOROUGH — The latest salvo in a battle over how New Hampshire’s public schools are funded has been fired by residents demanding swift debate on property-tax reform. Residents from Mont Vernon, Jaffrey, Keene and the nine towns in the Conval Regional School District drafted a resolution Wednesday night demanding legislators at least start talking about property-tax changes. Local property taxes cover 90 percent of the costs in a typical New Hampshire public school.
DALLAS — Mickey Mantle, just weeks from death because of a liver damaged by cancer and decades of alcohol abuse, underwent a transplant this morning after a donor was found in less than two days. Surgery on the 63-year-old Hall-of-Fame home run hitter began about 4 a.m., according to a spokeswoman at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.