Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis visited the grave of her late husband, Pres. John F. Kennedy, Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, on the fourth anniversary of the assassination of JFK’s brother, the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
The Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corp. is requesting an immediate full power temporary operating license for its newly completed Vernon, Vt., plant from the Atomic Energy Commission, in light of threatened power shortages this summer.
Saturday, June 7, 1997
Lawyers for Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, who was convicted Monday in the deaths of 168 people in 1995, pleaded for mercy for their client Friday after prosecutors concluded their nearly week-long case to secure the death penalty.
Beware of Snoop Doggy Dog. That is the thinking behind a bill on Texas Gov. George W. Bush’s desk that would ban the state’s agencies from investing in any company whose artists’ songs promote violence or degrade women.