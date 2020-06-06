Saturday, June 6, 1970
August 1970 is the target date for opening the doors of the first group foster home in the Keene area. “Hopefully, the teenagers will be in the new home in August so they will have time to prepare for the upcoming school year,” said the Rev. Harold K. Shelley Friday. He is the chairman of the home’s board of trustees. “But hitting the target date for settling the six to eight teenagers in their new group home by Aug. 1 now depends on response from the whole community.”
WASHINGTON — One of every 20 American workers was out of a job in May, the highest unemployment rate in more than five years, the government reported Friday.
Tuesday, June 6, 1995
A tanker truck hauling about 8,500 gallons of gasoline toppled off Route 9 in Keene Monday afternoon, spilling about 500 gallons of its cargo into Grimes Brook and closing the road for about 15 hours. The driver of the truck was treated for minor scrapes and bruises and released from Cheshire Medical Center.
RICHMOND — Four-year-old Jacob Cushing was safe at home this morning, scratching fiercely at dozens of bug bites on his neck and face, but otherwise unharmed after being lost for about 14 hours in the woods behind his family’s home. Jacob wandered into the woods off Fish Hatchery Road Monday at about 5:30 p.m., following his pet cat. He was found at about 7 this morning, lying by the side of a dirt road about three-fourths of a mile from his home. Jacob’s mother, Gail, said the little boy made a bed of leaves and stones by Benson Cemetery Road Monday night and went to sleep.