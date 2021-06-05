Saturday, June 5, 1971
A new arrangement planned by Executive and Eastern Airlines can only improve Keene’s air service. That’s the feeling of a group of Keene officials who met yesterday with Phil Stockbridge, director of marketing for Executive Airlines. Under the proposal, Eastern would provide management help, airport and reservation services to the Boston-based Executive, the nation’s largest commuter airline.
A burglary sometime Thursday netted an estimated $1,100 in cash from a 20 Pleasant St. residence. Police Sgt. Thomas LaCroix said the burglar or burglars made forced entry through the front door and took the money from a second-floor room.
Wednesday, June 5, 1996
JAFFREY — If you’ve admired some of the region’s grand old meetinghouses and churches but never had a chance to step inside, your luck is about to change. Nearly 40 meetinghouses, churches and historical societies will be open to the public June 15 for the “Grand Monadnock Steeplechase.”
SWANZEY — Plans for a post office in Swanzey Center will get another look when Swanzey selectmen meet tonight. The U.S. Postal Service wants to build a 5,000-square-foot facility at the intersection of Route 32 and Oliver Hill Road.