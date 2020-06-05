Friday, June 5, 1970
On a narrow 8-6 vote, Keene’s City Council has rejected a resolution ordering a 16-foot-high slide to be removed from Wheelock Park. The slide was given to the city by the principal of the Wheelock School, who ordered it. When it arrived, he decided there wasn’t adequate room or it and that “he didn’t want the responsibility” because the slide was so high, according to Nancy E. Baybutt, the Ward 5 councilman who introduced the resolution.
HINSDALE — Residents will vote by ballot on a new mobile home ordinance at a special town meeting in the near future. Selectman Bernard Chamberlain said Thursday he and the other two selectmen consulted with the town’s attorney and they agreed “in all fairness to the people of Hinsdale” a written ballot is necessary on a law restricting mobile homes.
Monday, June 5, 1995
FITZWILLIAM — Police finally have a name to match the body found in a Fitzwilliam quarry last month, but are still searching for clues about who killed the man and why. The man was identified as William A. Paige, 22, from Greenfield, Mass.
CHESTERFIELD — Hundreds of volunteers swarmed to Chesterfield School this weekend to build an addition, and something less tangible — a sense of community. On Friday, the structure was only walls; this morning, it looks complete, with a roof and windows. And, at the end of the weekend, the volunteer builders were all smiles, despite a few aches and blisters.