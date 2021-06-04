Friday, June 4, 1971
The Keene City Council has passed a law revising Keene’s parking laws, stiffening fines for “major” parking offenses such as all-night parking, blocking a driveway or fire hydrant and parking on a crosswalk. The new law provides for a court fine of up to $25 for major parking violations.
The retail promotion division of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce has voted to put its money where its businesses are — downtown. The group voted yesterday to invest up to $5,200 into architectural drawings of a revitalized Main Street.
Tuesday, June 4, 1996
LANGDON — Students, parents and teachers are in an uproar over decisions to cancel 10 classes next fall at Fall Mountain Regional High School and to transfer a popular guidance counselor to another school.
JAFFREY — It’s not fair to force other taxpayers to subsidize a tax break for Shattuck Inn Golf Course, Jaffrey selectmen decided unanimously Monday night. They rejected a tax break for the golf course owner, Championship Golf Enterprises Inc.