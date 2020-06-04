Thursday, June 4, 1970
“In the next 20 years, Keene’s traffic problem will grow eight to ten percent a year,” said Reuel Webb, assistant chief engineer of the state’s Department of Public Works and Highways. Webb and eight highway officials came to Keene last night to brief local people on the status of the Keene bypass, but also made public the first details of a 1967 traffic study, conducted in Keene.
PETERBOROUGH — The Conval School Board Tuesday approved a smoking policy permitting students, with the permission of their parents, to smoke tobacco in designated areas on school grounds outside buildings.
Sunday, June 4, 1995
No newspaper published.