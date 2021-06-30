Wednesday, June 30, 1971
JAFFREY — Persistence pays off. Members of the Jaffrey-Rindge School Board learned that lesson Tuesday night when, after three years of trying, they gained voter approval of a new high school.
Last November, when Keene voters approved a law permitting sales on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., they asked that an ordinance proposing “full and open” sales on Sunday be offered for a 1971 vote. Tuesday afternoon, the Keene City Council’s Bills, Land and License Committee began working on that mandate.
MOSCOW — The three Soviet cosmonauts who set an endurance record for space flights died mysteriously today on their return to earth, the Soviet news agency Tass reported. The Soyuz 11 cosmonauts were found strapped in their seats “without any signs of life” when their spacecraft soft-landed as planned in Soviet Central Asia.
Sunday, June 30, 1996
No newspaper published.