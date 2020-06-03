Wednesday, June 3, 1970
PETERBOROUGH — Two American Legion officers came to the ConVal Board of Education last night and explained what they think is wrong with teaching policy in the schools. The American Legion appearance resulted from flag-lowering ceremonies held at Peterborough High School April 7, in which superintendent Raymond G. Edwards acceded to a student request to mourn the deaths of four Kent State College students. The college students were shot by National Guard troops May 4 during a campus protest against expansion of the Vietnam war into Cambodia.
Butler Court residents say Keene State College “boys” drive too fast, throw beer cans, park badly and are loud. Residents of the street showed up in force last night at a meeting of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee where a petition asking the street to be closed to “college boys” was discussed.
Saturday, June 3, 1995
The Colonial Theatre in Keene is bidding for the world premiere of “Jumanji.” Part of the film is shot in Keene, and the Colonial Theatre Group, which owns the old movie palace, thinks it would be an ideal place for the movie’s first screening.
While Congress weighs whether to weaken protection for America’s wetlands, about 300 area students have discovered why nature’s sponges are vital to society and ecosystem. The students participated in the third annual Wetlands Studies Conference Friday at Antioch New England Graduate School in Keene, sharing research they have been doing for the past few months.