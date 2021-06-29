Tuesday, June 29, 1971
CONCORD — The N.H. House today without opposition approved a proposal to eliminate a tax credit enjoyed by New Hampshire telephone companies, expected to net the state some $3 million.
GILSUM — Thousands of rockhounds, tourists and dealers poured into Gilsum Saturday for the town’s seventh annual rock swap. The dinner, served Saturday evening by the Ladies Aid Society, was described as a “sellout.” “One person apologized for eating only four pieces of pie,” Mrs. James McHoul said.
Saturday, June 29, 1996
NORTH WALPOLE — Shocked and sobbing employees of Flock Fibers Inc. watched helplessly Friday night as a spectacular fire consumed their company’s manufacturing plant. More than 100 firefighters from 20 area fire departments did their best to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings and nearby fuel tanks. It was quickly apparent that the century-old brick building, where red fuzz for Christmas ribbons has been manufactured since 1963, could not be saved.
Attention shoppers — and Keene taxpayers: The owner of the Colony Mill Marketplace won his tax case against the City of Keene on Friday and will be refunded about $170,000 plus 6 percent interest because the city overcharged him in both 1994 and 1995.