Monday, June 29, 1970
Nearly 1,000 people, the great majority of them young people, gathered yesterday at the amphitheater in Robin Hood Park to hear some rock music and to get together for an afternoon of enjoyment. The day was sunny, but even the weather had to work hard to dispel some of the tensions which arose during the course of the afternoon when a policeman arrested a nude youth.
WASHINGTON — Sen. Claiborne Pell, D-R.I., asked the Senate and the nation today to acknowledge that the Vietnam War is unwinnable, that Vietnamization is unworkable and that a Communist regime in all of Vietnam is inevitable — and even in America’s national interest.
Thursday, June 29, 1995
A major jewelry theft — between $50,000 and $100,000 worth — has been reported at Zenus Is Jewelry, a store at the Colony Mill Marketplace in Keene. A store clerk told Keene police she realized rings and bracelets were missing from a display case when she opened the store Wednesday morning. There were no visible signs of entry.
The Monadnock Region needs a good, long stretch of rain to stave off damage from the dry conditions that have gripped the Northeast this summer. “We are seeing conditions now that we usually see in August,” said Marshall Patmos, forester for the UNH-Cheshire County Cooperative Extension service.