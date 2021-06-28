Monday, June 28, 1971
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court barred states today from earmarking public funds for secular education in parochial schools.
It’s strawberry time in the Monadnock Region. And thrifty families are filling baskets at the local pick-your-own strawberry beds. The Rodney Ellis Farm on Hurricane Road sells pick-your-own for 35 cents a pound.
Friday, June 28, 1996
Airman Eric A. Castor has about 50 stitches in his body, and doctors are still picking out pieces of glass from his head, but “he’s really OK.” That’s the word from his mother, Nancy Castor, of Keene, who spoke this morning with the 22-year-old Air Force rescue specialist, now recovering in a German hospital from injuries he received in Tuesday’s bomb blast in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, that killed 19 U.S. servicemen and left hundreds wounded.
James Bolle, the founder of Monadnock Music and the N.H. Symphony Orchestra, has won the 1996 Ditson Conductor’s Award for the advancement of American music, given annually by Columbia University. Other winners have included Leopold Stokowski, Robert Shaw, Leonard Bernstein and Eugene Ormandy.