Saturday,
June 26, 1971
Re-appraisal has joined weather and taxes as a prime conversational gambit in Keene. Some property owners feel they got zapped when the new assessments came out in May; others prepared and resigned themselves to jumps in property appraisals.
Kathie Lawson’s schedule is going to be pretty rough over the next nine days. The 17-year-old sprinter from Keene will drive to Natick this morning to participate in the Junior Olympic track meet and tomorrow morning will fly out of Boston for Berkeley, Calif., site of the Russian-American meet July 3-4.
Wednesday,
June 26, 1996
SWANZEY CENTER — The Monadnock Regional School Board’s decision last week not to apply for federal Goals 2000 money was “ridiculous” and a “terrible mistake,” say some of the state legislators who represent the district’s towns. On a 5-3 vote with two abstentions, the school board voted last week not to apply for the federal education money because, the chairman said, there were too many strings attached.
Snow may be the furthest thing from most people’s minds right now but not for the 45 members of the Winchester Snowmobile Riders Club. They’re planning a new 20- by 40-foot clubhouse at the Meeting House Hill town forest and hoping that, by the first snowfall, the building will be available for monthly club meetings and for storing the club’s trail groomer and snowmobile.