Friday, June 26, 1970
Keene State College is going coeducational. In housing, that is. Keene State will open the first coeducational residence hall in its 61-year history this coming fall. The reason: the college’s growing enrollment.
GILSUM — A grave headstone recently unearthed by Melvin Allen when he removed a porch from the front of his house in Gilsum has led to much speculation among the townspeople and to its return to the Bond Cemetery. The inscription on the stone read “Major J Benj. Hosmer, son of Dr. Hosmer, died Dec. 30, 1837. AE 30.”
Monday, June 26, 1995
Dispelling stereotypes and helping other people understand Native American culture was the reason for the region’s first Native American Cultural Festival at the Cheshire County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
CLAREMONT — During the 1992 presidential primary, then-candidate Bill Clinton preached of the need to reinvent government in Claremont. He was standing in front of empty storefronts, talking to residents beaten down by a recession that sapped more than 5,000 jobs from the region. He returned two weeks ago to the small city of 14,000 that is finding recovery by reinventing itself, largely without state or federal help and without raising taxes.