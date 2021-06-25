Friday, June 25, 1971
CHESTERFIELD — The people of this town made it clear Wednesday night they don’t want the former Spofford Hotel property used for 70 condominium units. The Chesterfield Town Hall was packed for the hearing on the proposal.
FITZWILLIAM — Two stolen vehicles, missing since the end of May, were dragged from the waters of the Fitzwilliam quarry Wednesday following their discovery by a state police trooper. The cars, a 1969 Cadillac Eldorado and a 1961 Ford Econoline van, were stolen from New York and Massachusetts, respectively.
Tuesday, June 25, 1996
MOUNT WASHINGTON — Sol Survivor IV, the solar-powered car built by the Monadnock Solar Electric Car Club, completed its run Saturday up the Northeast’s highest peak in a race called the Climb to the Clouds. The car made the 7.8-mile run in 33 minutes. Students from Conval Regional High School in Peterborough and Conant High School in Jaffrey are in the electric car club.
A battle over left turns at a Main Street pizzeria prompted the Keene Planning Board to try leaving lefts behind altogether. After reviewing plans to expand Athens Pizza, board members recommended Monday that the Keene City Council ban all left turns onto Main Street anywhere between the Marlboro-Winchester streets intersection and the Eagle Court-Emerald Street intersection.