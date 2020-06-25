Thursday, June 25, 1970
Cheshire County police, welfare workers, selectmen and interested citizens met last night to air the problems they feel federal funds can solve for area law enforcement crime prevention. Some 100 officials and interested citizens met for three hours at the county courthouse with the new Cheshire Area Law Enforcement Planning Council.
Life is just a bowl of strawberries this month for hundreds of men, women and children who happily pay for the privilege of picking their own at Ellis Farm on Hurrricane Road. The early birds plucked about 1,500 quarts of fruit during the weekend when Mr. and Mrs. Rodney S. Ellis opened their three-acre tract to the public.
Sunday, June 25, 1995
No newspaper published