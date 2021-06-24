Thursday, June 24, 1971
SWANZEY CENTER — At age 23, fresh out of college, Richard B. Rourke has been hired as the first regional planner for the Southwestern New Hampshire Regional Planning Commission.
PETERBOROUGH — Sometime this summer, a Peterborough house is scheduled to be torn down, making way for a three-story modern-styled apartment building. But a group of residents is arguing that the architectural and historical significance of the Spaulding-Gatto House makes it worth saving.
Monday, June 24, 1996
RICHMOND — The arrest of its chief in February has had a profound effect on the Richmond Police Department: It no longer exists. Recently, selectmen asked for the resignation of the only officer still on active duty in the department and changed the locks on the town’s police offices.