Wednesday, June 24, 1970
RINDGE — When school board members outnumber private citizens at a public hearing on a proposed $2 million high school, either the board is very large or the opposition of citizens very small. The latter was the case in Rindge last night as only six voters appeared at a public hearing on the planned Jaffrey-Rindge high school.
KITTERY, Maine — Eleven men fell 95 feet to the ground today when a platform on which they were working collapsed on a highway bridge under construction. Four men were killed and seven were injured, three seriously. The moveable platform was beneath the roadway of the $21 million bridge designed to carry Interstate 95 over the Piscataqua River, which flows between Kittery and Portsmouth.
Saturday, June 24, 1995
School’s out. It’s night and it is too hot to stay inside. Where do you go? For dozens of teenagers and even people older than that, Main Street in Keene was the obvious answer this week. Following a longstanding tradition, people gathered downtown, until the Keene police kicked everybody out at 1 a.m.
Beer lovers can hold their mugs up high for this announcement: The Elm City Brewing Co. will open its new brewery and pub in September at Keene’s Colony Mill Marketplace.