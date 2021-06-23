Wednesday, June 23, 1971
CONCORD — Gov. Reubin Askew of Florida signed a bill Tuesday that puts Florida and New Hampshire presidential primaries together on the 1972 presidential political calendar next March 14. N.H. House Speaker Marshall W. Cobleigh, R-Nashua, said he is drawing up legislation to move the New Hampshire primary back one week to keep ahead of Florida, even though it means changing more than 150 statutes.
CONCORD — Can welfare recipients go to court and prevent the state from cutting their assistance checks? George C. Bruno, director of the N.H. Legal Assistance program, thinks they can — and he may try to prove it.
An attempted burglary at the Keene Country Club at about 3 a.m. today was foiled when Keene police arrived at the scene on a routine check. Inspector John J. Byrnes said there were “several thousand dollars” worth of goods left outside the pro shop at the golf club. No arrests had been made.
Sunday, June 23, 1996
No newspaper published.