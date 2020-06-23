Tuesday, June 23, 1970
The Planning Board last night unanimously approved city planning consultant Hans Klunder’s proposal for a new high school in downtown Keene. The board’s decision came during a review of a special school facilities report which recommends construction of a new junior high school cafetorium, the addition of five classrooms to Symonds school and the development of junior college facilities in the city.
FITZWILLIAM — Youngsters here will have a large variety of vacation activities this summer thanks to a state grant, community funding and volunteer workers. Lois Greene of Fitzwilliam said the program of summer sports, arts and crafts was planned last winter so the town’s 180 grade 1-6 children will have a free daily recreation program beginning June 29.
Friday, June 23, 1995
CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield man slugged a deputy sheriff and poured horse urine on him Thursday morning, authorities allege. Frank Blake, 53, of West Chesterfield has been charged with assaulting Russell Pope, a deputy sheriff who’s also an investigator for the Monadnock Region Humane Society. Pope went to Blake’s farm to investigate a neighbor’s complaint that Blake had a wolf-hybrid dog, illegal to own, sell or breed in New Hampshire.
CONCORD — New Hampshire will escape a federal penalty for lacking a mandatory seat-belt law under legislation adopted Thursday in Washington. An amendment sponsored by Sens. Bob Smith and Judd Gregg, both R-N.H., and adopted unanimously by the Senate would exempt New Hampshire from diverting federal highway construction money as long as its voluntary seat-belt use remains at 50 percent.