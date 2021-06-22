Tuesday, June 22, 1971
CONCORD — Gov. Walter Peterson will speak to the legislative leadership about retaining New Hampshire’s status as the first-in-the-nation primary, an aide said today. Peterson personally wishes Florida Gov. Reubin Askew will veto a resolution to make the Florida primary coincide with New Hampshire’s next March 14.
Ever notice how the “he” comes before “she” in expressions like “Mr. and Mrs.,” “brothers and sisters,” “male and female?” If you have, you are already aware of sexism as expressed in the English language — or in the words of a California woman compiling a book on the subject: “Manglish.”
Saturday, June 22, 1996
Some workers at Kingsbury Corp., the Keene-based machine tool maker, are going union — just barely. Workers voted Friday, 123-108, to join the United Auto Workers union. Kingsbury, one of Keene’s largest employers, has about 500 workers; about 250 would be eligible to join the union.
DETROIT — There’s no stopping Dr. Death now — or so it seems. Dr. Jack Kevorkian, who declared after his most recent court victory May 14 that nothing short of being “burned at the stake” would stop his crusade for physician-assisted suicide, has helped three people take their lives in 10 days, his most active period in years.