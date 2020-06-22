Monday, June 22, 1970
HINSDALE — Hinsdale has voted to hold the line on mobile homes. At a special town meeting Saturday, residents voted to limit the number of newly required mobile home permits to 350 — five more than the present number of mobile homes in the town. The vote came after three hours of intense debate.
HINSDALE — The Concel Paper Company’s mills shut down today as 40 workers kept a pledge they made last week to go on strike at 7 a.m. With both management and employees admitting contract negotiations had broken down indefinitely, a picket line formed in front of the Main Street plant with workers pressing their demands for more wages, more fringe benefits and free Sundays.
Tuesday, June 22, 1995
BRATTLEBORO — A map of the Connecticut River’s watershed brought fear into the minds of several people at a meeting Wednesday night on the proposed Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. Fears about government intrusion and loss of local control were prominent among the concerns raised by some of the 35 Vermont and New Hampshire residents who attended the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s meeting in Brattleboro.
GREENFIELD — Three months after expanding into Claremont, East Coast Steel Inc. is ready to put the plant it bought there to work. The Greenfield company won a $7 million contract to supply 5,500 tons of structural steel for the Central Artery project in Boston.