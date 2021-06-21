Monday, June 21, 1971
The forest fire danger is “critical” and the Keene area is in the midst of a severe drought. Carl Fredette, lookout watchman at the Highland Hill fire tower in Westmoreland, said Cheshire County is now choking in “the driest June since 1953.”
CHESTERFIELD — Searchers spent more than three hours in the rough, wooded terrain of Pisgah State Park Sunday night in search of a 13-year-old girl. Chesterfield Police Chief Peter Petschik said the girl became emotionally upset when she saw her sister struck by a car near the Ranch Motel on Route 9 and fled into the woods. At about 10:30 p.m., the girl found her own way out of the woods and turned up at a friend’s house. Her sister, 15, was listed in satisfactory condition at Elliot Community Hospital.
Friday, June 21, 1996
Look at the Monadnock Region’s top high school scholars this year, and you could have written the headline yourself: “Girls getting great grades.” In the ranks of top academic achievers in this year’s senior classes, girls outnumber boys by a ratio of more than 3-1.
Monadnock Community Hospital won’t become a partner with the Keene hospital and the region’s home health agency — at least not yet. On Thursday night, the Peterborough hospital pulled out of plans for a regional health-care system.