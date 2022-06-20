Tuesday, June 20, 1972
Although a Cheshire County delegation has voted to put a new Keene court house at Fuller Park between Washington and Gilsum streets, that would also mean relocating the Keene Recreation Center — and a Cheshire County Superior Court judge may overrule the decision.
A tremendous influx of nearly 200 customers entered Keene’s new Post Office at the corner of Main and Marlboro streets Monday morning on its first official day of operation — most of them anxious to exchange their old post office box keys for new ones.
Friday, June 20, 1997
Long-frustrated Keene skateboarders and in-line skaters should take heart: Workers have begun paving a patch of land adjacent to a parking lot on Gilbo Avenue that is destined to become a much smoother venue for those increasingly popular wheeled pursuits.
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Bobby Helms, who mixed the spirit of Christmas with rock ‘n’ roll in his 1957 smash hit “Jingle Bell Rock,” has died of undisclosed reasons at the age of 61. Helms also later had another hit song with “My Special Angel.”
