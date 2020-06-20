Saturday,
June 20, 1970
“We do not believe that a poorer legal set-up could possibly be had than the present way the city is operating.” So said four Keene attorneys who were asked by the City Council to draw up recommendations for a city legal department. They submitted their report Thursday night, recommending the city hire a full-time solicitor.
Business in Keene is slower than usual for this time of year but no major unemployment has resulted. That’s the conclusion from a Sentinel phone survey of major firms in the area.
Tuesday,
June 20, 1995
Some people measure heat with the thermometer. By that definition, Monday was hot: The mercury hit 96 in Keene. But at area department stores, you could have measured the heat Monday in air conditioners, children’s swimming pools and fans heading out the door.
GILSUM — For 30 years, the Gilsum Rock Swap has offered dealers and collectors the chance to compare their prized rocks, minerals and fossils. People attending the rock swap will find treasures ranging from rough, uncut rocks to fully set jewelry, available for sale from 41 dealers.